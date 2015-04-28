Dolphins' Jordan banned one year for doping

(Reuters) - Miami Dolphins pass rusher Dion Jordan has been suspended one year without pay after another violation of the National Football League’s substance abuse policy, the league said on Tuesday.

Jordan’s latest suspension, which will keep him out of the entire 2015 NFL season, was triggered by a diluted sample, according to a report on the NFL website, citing a pair of sources informed of the situation.

In a statement, the Dolphins said they were “disappointed” to learn about Jordan’s most recent suspension.

“A player’s health and well-being are of the utmost importance to us,” the team said. “We have made every effort to support Dion, both on and off the field and we will continue to do so to the extent allowable under NFL guidelines.”

The third player picked in the 2013 NFL Draft out of the University of Oregon, Jordan was suspended without pay for the first four games of last season for violating the policy on performance-enhancing substances.

He was subsequently suspended an additional two games for violating the league’s substance abuse policy.

Jordan, 25, has spent the majority of the past two seasons as a situational pass rusher and linebacker in certain defensive packages.

He has made 46 tackles and three sacks over 26 career games with just one start.

