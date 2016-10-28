Sep 25, 2016; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Miami Dolphins wide receiver Jarvis Landry (14) avoids Cleveland Browns outside linebacker Joe Schobert (53) during the first half at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Mitchell-USA TODAY Sports

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Jarvis Landry was fined $24,309 by the NFL on Thursday for his Week 7 illegal hit on Buffalo Billssafety Aaron Williams, the league reported on its website.

Landry launched his body to deliver a crushing crack back blow that Williams never saw coming during the second quarter of Miami’s 28-25 win over the Bills on Sunday.

The play left Williams hospitalized with head and neck injuries, with his status unclear for Week 8, and Landry was flagged for unnecessary roughness on the play.

The Bills took issue with the play and called Landry out for a dirty hit, while the Dolphins receiver expressed remorse.

"I apologized,” Landry told reporters. “I just told him to get better. You never want to see that happen to anybody. If I could take that hit back, I would. It's a guy's livelihood.”

