Quarterback Tannehill signs rich extension with Dolphins
May 19, 2015 / 12:01 AM / 2 years ago

Quarterback Tannehill signs rich extension with Dolphins

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Ryan Tannehill (17) in action at Gillette Stadium. Dec 14, 2014; Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports

(Reuters) - The Miami Dolphins have signed quarterback Ryan Tannehill to a contract extension through the 2020 season, the National Football League team said on Monday.

Terms were not released but the Miami Herald reported the six-year deal worth $96 million with $45 million guaranteed.

Tannehill, 26, the eighth pick in the 2012 draft, has started all 48 games in his three seasons with the Dolphins and his numbers have improved each season.

He has completed 1,029 passes for 11,252 yards, 63 touchdowns and 42 interceptions, and rushed for 760 yards and four touchdowns.

Tannehill’s new contract comes only a few months after speculation that he would lose his spot as the starting quarterback.

In September, coach Joe Philbin refused to confirm that Tannehill would start the next game, but the player ultimately got the nod and did enough the rest of the season to impress the front office.

“He is an ascending talent, a team leader and checks all of the boxes you are looking for at the position,” Miami Executive Vice President of Football Operations Mike Tannenbaum

The Dolphins have not made the playoffs since 2008, and they are 23-25 in three seasons with Tannehill.

Reporting by Andrew Both in Cary, North Carolina, editing by Gene Cherry

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
