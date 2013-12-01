Dolphins' Martin ineligible to return this season

(Reuters) - Miami Dolphins’ lineman Jonathan Martin, who left the team after saying he was the subject of bullying, will be ineligible to play again this season after being placed on the non-football illness list by the team on Saturday.

The Dolphins do not have to pay the tackle while he is on the list, but the National Football League team plans to honor his salary, NFL.com reported.

Martin, a second-round draft pick in 2012 who started all 16 games last year and the first seven games this season, left the team at the end of October suffering from emotional distress.

His representatives later informed the club of the alleged bullying and abuse by team mates.

Fellow lineman Richie Incognito, who was singled out by Martin, has been suspended indefinitely by the Dolphins. The NFL is conducting an investigation into the allegations.

Under league rules, Incognito’s ban was to expire after Sunday’s game with the New York Jets.

But the Dolphins have reached an agreement with him to extend the ban with pay while an investigation into the team’s workplace is completed, the NFL Network reported on Friday.