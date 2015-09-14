'Bad boy' Suh escapes league fine after Week 1 incident

Sep 13, 2015; Landover, MD, USA; Miami Dolphins defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh (93) talks to temmates during a timeout against the Washington Redskins in the second quarter at FedEx Field. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

(Reuters) - Ndamukong Suh, hoping to make a fresh start with the Miami Dolphins this season and shed his bad-boy image, escaped being fined on Monday after getting back into the headlines in his first game with his new team.

The NFL said it would not discipline the controversial Pro Bowl defensive tackle after he appeared to kick off the helmet of Washington Redskins running back Alfred Morris during his team’s season-opening game on Sunday.

During the second quarter of Miami’s 17-10 victory over the Redskins, Suh tackled Morris, then knocked off his opponent’s helmet after his right leg struck the tailback’s facemask as he got up to return to the huddle.

However, league spokesman Michael Signora told the NFL Media Insider on Monday that no disciplinary action would be taken following a review of the play by the senior football operations staff.

Though contact was made between the players, “Suh’s action was not deemed a kick,” Signora said.

Suh, 28, is arguably the most dominant defensive player in the NFL and if he performs up to his usual standards Miami could earn their first playoff berth since the 2008 season.

The Dolphins offered a six-year, $114 million contract to land the defensive tackle during the offseason in hopes that Suh, who has a long history of player-safety violations, is ready to make a fresh start.

Suh is a four-time Pro Bowl selection and was the NFL’s defensive rookie of the year in 2010.