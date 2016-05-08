Pass rusher Wake inks deal to stay in Miami through 2017

Dec 21, 2014; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Miami Dolphins defensive end Cameron Wake (91) celebrates his sack of Minnesota Vikings quarterback Teddy Bridgewater (not pictured) at Sun Life Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Barr-USA TODAY Sports

(Reuters) - The Dolphins have agreed a contract extension with Cameron Wake that will keep the defensive end in Miami through the end of 2017, the team announced on Saturday.

The 34-year-old suffered a torn Achilles’ tendon that cut short his season last year but has secured a deal that includes $10 million guaranteed and can max out at $17.8 million over the two years, the NFL reported on its website.

“We are pleased that we were able to reach an extension with Cam,” Dolphins executive vice president of football operations Mike Tannenbaum said in a press release.

“We are excited how he will fit in this new defense and continue to be a key contributor.”

Miami signed Wake in 2009 and he has paid big dividends since, compiling 70 sacks during his tenure.

Wake went undrafted out of college and played in the Canadian Football League before landing in the NFL, where he has been named to four Pro Bowls.

Injury limited Wake to just seven games in 2015 but he still registered seven sacks and the Dolphins are betting that he can regain his stellar form next season.