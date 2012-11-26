FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Seahawks pair face doping suspensions
Sections
Featured
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Breakingviews
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Politics
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Fly fast, and electric
Energy & Environment
Fly fast, and electric
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
November 26, 2012 / 7:40 AM / in 5 years

Seahawks pair face doping suspensions

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Seattle Seahawks cornerback Brandon Browner (39) is congratulated by teammate Richard Sherman (L) after Browner intercepted a pass intended for Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Riley Cooper (not pictured) during the fourth quarter of their NFL football game at Centurylink Field in Seattle, December 1, 2011. REUTERS/Anthony Bolante

(Reuters) - Seattle Seahawks starting cornerbacks Richard Sherman and Brandon Browner are facing four-game bans for violating the NFL’s performance-enhancing drugs policy.

The league’s website (www.nfl.com) reported on Sunday that both players were appealing the suspensions, which would come as a huge blow to the Seahawks.

Seattle (6-5) lost to the Miami Dolphins Sunday, slowing their momentum in the playoff chase. Sherman and Browner have been key components in the team’s tough defensive unit.

Sherman leads the team with four interceptions this season while Browner reached the Pro Bowl a year ago.

The Seahawks have yet to release a statement on the pending suspensions.

Writing by Jahmal Corner in Los Angeles; Editing by Alastair Himmer

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.