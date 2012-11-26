Seahawks pair face doping suspensions

Seattle Seahawks cornerback Brandon Browner (39) is congratulated by teammate Richard Sherman (L) after Browner intercepted a pass intended for Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Riley Cooper (not pictured) during the fourth quarter of their NFL football game at Centurylink Field in Seattle, December 1, 2011. REUTERS/Anthony Bolante

(Reuters) - Seattle Seahawks starting cornerbacks Richard Sherman and Brandon Browner are facing four-game bans for violating the NFL’s performance-enhancing drugs policy.

The league’s website (www.nfl.com) reported on Sunday that both players were appealing the suspensions, which would come as a huge blow to the Seahawks.

Seattle (6-5) lost to the Miami Dolphins Sunday, slowing their momentum in the playoff chase. Sherman and Browner have been key components in the team’s tough defensive unit.

Sherman leads the team with four interceptions this season while Browner reached the Pro Bowl a year ago.

The Seahawks have yet to release a statement on the pending suspensions.