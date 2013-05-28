2014 Draft set for May 8-10, future dates uncertain

The NFL logo and set are seen at New York's Radio City Music Hall before the start of the 2013 NFL Draft April 25, 2013. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

(Reuters) - The National Football League’s (NFL) 2014 Draft will be held May 8-10 at Radio City Music Hall, two weeks later than its usual slot due to a scheduling conflict with the landmark New York City theater.

No decision has been made regarding dates of the NFL Draft in 2015 and beyond, the NFL said in a statement on Tuesday.

Teams were told that a variety of alternatives were being explored for future drafts, including continuing at Radio City, moving to another New York location or other cities.

The change in the date of the 2014 Draft will not impact any other parts of the offseason schedule for teams, the NFL said.