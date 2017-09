List of number one picks in NFL Draft

(Reuters) - First overall picks in the National Football League Draft since 1967 (year, player, position, college, NFL team):

2016 - Jared Goff, quarterback, California, Los Angeles Rams

2015 - Jameis Winston, quarterback, Florida State, Tampa Bay

2014 - Jadeveon Clowney, defensive end, South Carolina, Houston

2013 - Eric Fisher, offensive tackle, Central Michigan, Kansas

2012 - Andrew Luck, quarterback, Stanford, Indianapolis

2011 - Cam Newton, quarterback, Auburn, Carolina

2010 - Sam Bradford, quarterback, Oklahoma, St. Louis

2009 - Matthew Stafford, quarterback, Georgia, Detroit

2008 - Jake Long, offensive tackle, Michigan, Miami

2007 - JaMarcus Russell, quarterback, LSU, Oakland

2006 - Mario Williams, defensive end, N.C. State, Houston

2005 - Alex Smith, quarterback, Utah, San Francisco

2004 - Eli Manning, quarterback, Mississippi, San Diego (traded to NY Giants)

2003 - Carson Palmer, quarterback, USC, Cincinnati

2002 - David Carr, quarterback, Fresno State, Houston

2001 - Michael Vick, quarterback, Virginia Tech, Atlanta

2000 - Courtney Brown, defensive end, Penn State, Cleveland

1999 - Tim Couch, quarterback, Kentucky, Cleveland

1998 - Peyton Manning, quarterback, Tennessee, Indianapolis

1997 - Orlando Pace, offensive tackle, Ohio State, St. Louis

1996 - Keyshawn Johnson, wide receiver, USC, NY Jets

1995 - Ki-Jana Carter, running back, Penn State, Cincinnati

1994 - Dan Wilkinson, defensive tackle, Ohio State, Cincinnati

1993 - Drew Bledsoe, quarterback, Washington State, New England

1992 - Steve Emtman, defensive tackle, Washington,

Indianapolis

1991 - Russell Maryland, defensive tackle, Miami, Dallas

1990 - Jeff George, quarterback, Illinois, Indianapolis

1989 - Troy Aikman, quarterback, UCLA, Dallas

1988 - Aundray Bruce, linebacker, Auburn, Atlanta

1987 - Vinny Testaverde, quarterback, Miami, Tampa Bay

1986 - Bo Jackson, running back, Auburn, Tampa Bay (did not sign)

1985 - Bruce Smith, defensive end, Virginia Tech, Buffalo

1984 - Irving Fryar, wide receiver, Nebraska, New England

1983 - John Elway, quarterback, Stanford, Baltimore (traded to Denver)

1982 - Kenneth Sims, defensive tackle, Texas, New England

1981 - George Rogers, running back, S.Carolina, New Orleans

1980 - Billy Sims, running back, Oklahoma, Detroit

1979 - Tom Cousineau, linebacker, Ohio State, Buffalo (did not sign)

1978 - Earl Campbell, running back, Texas, Houston

1977 - Ricky Bell, running back, USC, Tampa Bay

1976 - Lee Roy Selmon, defensive end, Oklahoma, Tampa Bay

1975 - Steve Bartkowski, quarterback, California, Atlanta

1974 - Ed Jones, defensive end, Tennessee State, Dallas

1973 - John Matuszak, defensive end, Tampa, Houston

1972 - Walt Patulski, defensive end, Notre Dame, Buffalo

1971 - Jim Plunkett, quarterback, Stanford, New England

1970 - Terry Bradshaw, quarterback, Louisiana Tech, Pittsburgh

1969 - O.J. Simpson, running back, USC, Buffalo

1968 - Ron Yary, tackle, USC, Minnesota

1967 - Bubba Smith, defensive tackle, Michigan State, Baltimore