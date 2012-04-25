Order of selections for first round of NFL Draft

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Following is the order of selections for Thursday night’s first round of the National Football League draft to be held at Radio City Music Hall in New York:
1 Indianapolis Colts
2 Washington Redskins
3 Minnesota Vikings
4 Cleveland Browns
5 Tampa Bay Buccaneers
6 St. Louis Rams
7 Jacksonville Jaguars
8 Miami Dolphins
9 Carolina Panthers
10 Buffalo Bills
11 Kansas City Chiefs
12 Seattle Seahawks
13 Arizona Cardinals
14 Dallas Cowboys
15 Philadelphia Eagles
16 New York Jets
17 Cincinnati Bengals
18 San Diego Chargers
19 Chicago Bears
20 Tennessee Titans
21 Cincinnati Bengals
22 Cleveland Browns
23 Detroit Lions
24 Pittsburgh Steelers
25 Denver Broncos
26 Houston Texans
27 New England Patriots
28 Green Bay Packers
29 Baltimore Ravens
30 San Francisco 49ers
31 New England Patriots
32 New York Giants
