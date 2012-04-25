Order of selections for first round of NFL Draft

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Following is the order of selections for Thursday night’s first round of the National Football League draft to be held at Radio City Music Hall in New York:

1 Indianapolis Colts

2 Washington Redskins

3 Minnesota Vikings

4 Cleveland Browns

5 Tampa Bay Buccaneers

6 St. Louis Rams

7 Jacksonville Jaguars

8 Miami Dolphins

9 Carolina Panthers

10 Buffalo Bills

11 Kansas City Chiefs

12 Seattle Seahawks

13 Arizona Cardinals

14 Dallas Cowboys

15 Philadelphia Eagles

16 New York Jets

17 Cincinnati Bengals

18 San Diego Chargers

19 Chicago Bears

20 Tennessee Titans

21 Cincinnati Bengals

22 Cleveland Browns

23 Detroit Lions

24 Pittsburgh Steelers

25 Denver Broncos

26 Houston Texans

27 New England Patriots

28 Green Bay Packers

29 Baltimore Ravens

30 San Francisco 49ers

31 New England Patriots

32 New York Giants