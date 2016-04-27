FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Order of selections for first round of NFL Draft
#Sports News
April 28, 2016 / 12:00 AM / a year ago

Order of selections for first round of NFL Draft

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Following is the order of selections for the first round of the National Football League draft to be held in Chicago on Thursday:

1 Los Angeles Rams (from Tennessee)

2 Philadelphia Eagles (from Cleveland)

3 San Diego Chargers

4 Dallas Cowboys

5 Jacksonville Jaguars

6 Baltimore Ravens

7 San Francisco 49ers

8 Cleveland Browns (from Philadephia through Miami)

9 Tampa Bay Buccaneers

10 New York Giants

11 Chicago Bears

12 New Orleans Saints

13 Miami Dolphins (from Philadelphia)

14 Oakland Raiders

15 Tennessee Titans (from Los Angeles) 16 Detroit Lions 17 Atlanta Falcons 18 Indianapolis Colts 19 Buffalo Bills 20 New York Jets 21 Washington Redskins 22 Houston Texans 23 Minnesota Vikings 24 Cincinnati Bengals 25 Pittsburgh Steelers 26 Seattle Seahawks 27 Green Bay Packers 28 Kansas City Chiefs 29 Arizona Cardinals 30 Carolina Panthers 31 Denver Broncos

Compiled by Larry Fine in New York; Editing by Frank Pingue

