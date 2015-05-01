Selections in the first round of the NFL Draft

(Reuters) - Selections in Thursday’s first round of the NFL Draft in Chicago (pick number, team, player, position, college):1 Tampa Bay Buccaneers -- Jameis Winston, quarterback, Florida State

2 Tennessee Titans -- Marcus Mariota, quarterback, Oregon

3 Jacksonville Jaguars -- Dante Fowler, Jr., defensive end, Florida

4 Oakland Raiders -- Amari Cooper, wide receiver, Alabama5 Washington Redskins -- Brandon Scherff, offensive tackle, Iowa6 New York Jets -- Leonard Williams, defensive tackle, USC7 Chicago Bears -- Kevin White, wide receiver, West Virginia8 Atlanta Falcons -- Vic Beasley, defensive end, Clemson9 New York Giants -- Ereck Flowers, offensive tackle, Miami 10 St. Louis Rams -- Todd Gurley, running back, Georgia 11 Minnesota Vikings -- Trae Waynes, cornerback, Michigan State 12 Cleveland Browns -- Danny Shelton, defensive tackle, Washington 13 New Orleans Saints -- Andrus Peat, offensive tackle, Stanford 14 Miami Dolphins -- DeVante Parker, wide receiver, Louisville 15 San Diego (from San Francisco) -- Melvin Gordon, running back, Wisconsin 16 Houston Texans -- Kevin Johnson, cornerback, Wake Forest 17 San Francisco (from San Diego) -- Arik Armstead, defensive end, Oregon

18 Kansas City Chiefs -- Marcus Peters, cornerback, Washington

19 Cleveland Browns (from Buffalo) -- Cameron Erving, center, Florida State 20 Philadelphia Eagles -- Nelson Agholor, wide receiver, USC 21 Cincinnati Bengals -- Cedric Ogbuehi, offensive tackle, Texas A&M 22 Pittsburgh Steelers -- Bud Dupree, linebacker, Kentucky 23 Denver Broncos (from Detroit) -- Shane Ray, defensive end, Missouri 24 Arizona Cardinals -- D.J. Humphries, offensive tackle, Florida 25 Carolina Panthers -- Shaq Thompson, linebacker, Washington 26 Baltimore Ravens -- Breshad Perriman, wide receiver, Central Florida 27 Dallas Cowboys -- Byron Jones, cornerback, Dallas 28 Detroit Lions (from Denver) -- Laken Tomlinson, guard, Duke 29 Indianapolis Colts -- Phillip Dorsett, wide receiver, Miami 30 Green Bay Packers -- Damarious Randall, safety, Arizona State 31 New Orleans Saints (from Seattle) -- Stephone Anthony, linebacker, Clemson 32 New England Patriots -- Malcolm Brown, defensive tackle, Texas