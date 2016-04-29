FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
First-round selections in NFL Draft
Sections
Trump's Houston trip a test of presidential mien
Politics
Trump's Houston trip a test of presidential mien
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
April 29, 2016 / 2:05 AM / a year ago

First-round selections in NFL Draft

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

CHICAGO (Reuters) - Following are the complete first-round selections in the National Football League draft held in Chicago on Thursday:1 Los Angeles Rams (from Titans) - Jared Goff, quarterback, California

2 Philadelphia Eagles (from Browns) - Carson Wentz, quarterback, North Dakota State

3 San Diego Chargers - Joey Bosa, defensive end, Ohio State4 Dallas Cowboys - Ezekiel Elliott, running back, Ohio State

5 Jacksonville Jaguars - Jalen Ramsey, cornerback, Florida State6 Baltimore Ravens - Ronnie Stanley, tackle, Notre Dame7 San Francisco 49ers - DeForest Buckner, defensive end, Oregon8 Tennessee Titans (from Browns through Eagles through Dolphins) - Jack Conklin, tackle, Michigan State9 Chicago Bears (from Buccaneers) - Leonard Floyd, linebacker, Georgia10 New York Giants - Eli Apple, cornerback, Ohio State 11 Tampa Bay Buccaneers (from Bears) - Vernon Hargreaves, cornerback, Florida

12 New Orleans Saints - Sheldon Rankins, defensive tackle, Louisville

13 Miami Dolphins (from Eagles) - Laremy Tunsil, tackle, Mississippi

14 Oakland Raiders - Karl Joseph, safety, West Virginia

15 Cleveland Browns (from Titans through Rams) - Corey Coleman, wide receiver, Baylor

16 Detroit Lions - Taylor Decker, tackle, Ohio State

17 Atlanta Falcons - Keanu Neal, safety, Florida

18 Indianapolis Colts - Ryan Kelly, center, Alabama

19 Buffalo Bills - Shaq Lawson, defensive end, Clemson

20 New York Jets - Darron Lee, linebacker, Ohio State

21 Houston Texans (from Redskins) - Will Fuller, wide receiver, Notre Dame

22 Washington Redskins (from Texans) - Josh Doctson, wide receiver, Texas Christian

23 Minnesota Vikings - Laquon Treadwell, wide receiver, Mississippi

24 Cincinnati Bengals - William Jackson III, cornerback, Houston

25 Pittsburgh Steelers - Artie Burns, cornerback, Miami

26 Denver Broncos (from Seahawks) - Paxton Lynch, quarterback, Memphis

27 Green Bay Packers - Kenny Clark, defensive tackle, UCLA

28 San Francisco 49ers (from Chiefs) - Joshua Garnett, guard, Stanford

29 Arizona Cardinals - Robert Nkemdiche, defensive tackle, Mississippi

30 Carolina Panthers - Vernon Butler, defensive tackle, Louisiana Tech

31 Seattle Seahawks (from Broncos) - Germain Ifedi, guard, Texas A&M

(New England Patriots had number 29th pick stripped as part of Deflategate punishment)

Compiled by Larry Fine in New York; Editing by Andrew Both

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.