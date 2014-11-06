FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ex-NFL running back Le'Ron McClain arrested on drug charges
November 6, 2014 / 6:00 PM / 3 years ago

Ex-NFL running back Le'Ron McClain arrested on drug charges

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Baltimore Ravens running back Le'Ron McClain (33) runs past Pittsburgh Steelers corner back Ike Taylor (24) in the second quarter of their NFL football game in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, September 29, 2008. REUTERS/ Jason Cohn

(Reuters) - Former two-time Pro Bowl NFL running back Le‘Ron McClain has been arrested on a felony charge of trafficking in synthetic drugs, Tuscaloosa, Alabama, police said Thursday.

The West Alabama Narcotics Task Force found 122 grams of synthetic marijuana, also known as spice, on McClain during the course of another investigation, police said.

McClain, 29, was arrested on Wednesday night on one count of trafficking in synthetic controlled substances and booked in the Tuscaloosa County Jail on a $500,000 bond, police said.

McClain, a seven-year NFL veteran who played for three teams, was cut by the San Diego Chargers in March. He made the Pro Bowl in 2008 and 2009 as a member of the Baltimore Ravens.

Before the NFL, McClain played at the University of Alabama and was selected by the Ravens in the fourth round of the 2007 NFL Draft.

Reporting by Steve Ginsburg; Editing by Bill Trott

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
