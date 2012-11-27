FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Slumping Eagles cut defensive end Babin in move to youth
Sections
Featured
Venezuela's unrest, food scarcity take psychological toll on children
Venezuela
Venezuela's unrest, food scarcity take psychological toll on children
Fly fast, and electric
Energy & Environment
Fly fast, and electric
Trump’s Iran threats risk a U.S. break with Europe
Commentary
Trump’s Iran threats risk a U.S. break with Europe
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
November 27, 2012 / 10:59 PM / 5 years ago

Slumping Eagles cut defensive end Babin in move to youth

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - The Philadelphia Eagles, mired in a seven-game losing streak, have released two-time Pro Bowl defensive end Jason Babin in a move to look toward the future, the club said on Tuesday.

Babin, who had a career-best 18 sacks in 2011 after joining the Eagles as a free agent from Tennessee, had just 5.5 sacks this season, and with the Eagles floundering with a 3-8 mark, the club wanted to take a closer look at younger players.

“We wish him all the best as he continues his career,” Eagles coach Andy Reid said about the 32-year-old Babin.

“By releasing him today, this gives us an opportunity to give more playing time to some of younger guys in the defensive line rotation.”

Rookie second-round pick Vinny Curry made his NFL debut in Monday night’s loss to the Carolina Panthers and registered five tackles, the most among the defensive linemen.

Brandon Graham, a 2010 first-round pick from Michigan, is expected to get more playing time as well as second-year player Phillip Hunt.

The Philadelphia defensive line, which posted an NFL-best 50 sacks last year, has only registered 18 so far in 2012 and Babin was set to make more than $4 million in 2013.

The Eagles also officially placed wide receiver DeSean Jackson on injured reserve because of fractured ribs.

Reporting by Larry Fine in New York, Editing by Frank Pingue

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.