FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Philadelphia Eagles fire defensive coordinator
Sections
Featured
When lives depend on doctors and generators
Puerto Rico
When lives depend on doctors and generators
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
Cyber Risk
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
October 16, 2012 / 4:10 PM / in 5 years

Philadelphia Eagles fire defensive coordinator

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The Philadelphia Eagles fired defensive coordinator Juan Castillo on Tuesday after a slow start to the National Football League season.

Head coach Andy Reid, who had vowed to “tear things apart” after the Eagles blew a 10-point lead in an overtime loss to Detroit on Sunday, said Castillo had been dismissed and replaced by secondary coach Todd Bowles.

“I want to make it clear that I have nothing but the ultimate respect for Juan Castillo as a coach and as a person. He’s one of the finest football coaches that I have ever worked with,” Reid said in a statement.

“He has served this organization extremely well for 18 years and letting him go was a difficult decision. I know he will continue to be a successful coach in this league and wish he and his family nothing but the best.”

Castillo was fired just six weeks into the NFL season after the Eagles split the games 3-3. The team has been heavily criticized by supporters, prompting calls for changes with Reid and quarterback Michael Vick bearing the brunt of the blame.

“We’re six games into the season and average isn’t good enough,” said Reid. “I know the potential of our team and insist on maximizing it.”

Castillo joined the Eagles in 1995 as an offensive assistant. He was promoted to defensive coordinator before the start of last season when Reid fired Sean McDermott.

Editing by Justin Palmer

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.