Winning Philadelphia return for Chiefs coach Reid

Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid (R) argues a call with an official during their NFL football game with the Philadelphia Eagles in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, September 19, 2013. Kansas City won 26-16. REUTERS/Tom Mihalek

(Reuters) - Coach Andy Reid enjoyed a triumphant return to his old home as the Kansas City Chiefs beat a disappointing Philadelphia Eagles 26-16 on Thursday.

Reid received a warm pre-game reception from Philadelphia’s fans, who remember the 14 years he spent as head coach of the Eagles before being fired at the end of last season.

The stadium, however, was quiet and half empty by the end as Reid’s new team outplayed Philadelphia to remain unbeaten after three games of the NFL season.

The Eagles, on the other hand, fell to 1-2, losing at home for the eighth consecutive time, and the second time in less than a week.

“I appreciate the fans and the support they gave. I appreciated it when I was here. I appreciated it again today,” Reid said.

“I enjoyed every minute here and I‘m enjoying my time in Kansas City. Coming back, I didn’t think much about it until the game was over. I‘m not sure exactly how I feel other than we won the game.”

Reid said that turnovers were the decisive factor in his team’s victory as his defense forced four of those.

Philadelphia quarterback Michael Vick made a couple of dynamic runs, including one for 61 yards, but the home team trailed all night.

Down 14 points with less than 13 minutes left, Philadelphia rallied when LeSean McCoy ran 41 yards for a touchdown.

But Kansas milked the clock, keeping possession for more than eight minutes before converting a field goal to stretch their lead to 10 points and the Eagles couldn’t respond with a touchdown.

Kansas quarterback Alex Smith completed 22 of 35 passes for 273 yards, while his counterpart Vick was 13 for 30 and 201 yards with one touchdown pass and two interceptions.

Vick left the field with what appeared to be a leg injury after a fumble with less than two minutes left.

Both teams had two touchdowns but Kansas kicked four field goals to Philadelphia’s one.