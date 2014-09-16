Foles rallies Eagles to beat Colts in Indianapolis

Sep 15, 2014; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Indianapolis Colts safety LaRon Landry (30) is called for a horse collar tackle as he grabs the jersey of Philadelphia Eagles running back LeSean McCoy (25) at Lucas Oil Stadium. Philadelphia defeats Indianapolis 30-27. Mandatory Credit: Brian Spurlock-USA TODAY Sports

(Reuters) - The Philadelphia Eagles rallied for a second successive week to record a 30-27 victory with a Cody Parkey field goal as time expired to beat the Indianapolis Colts on Monday.

The Eagles trailed 20-6 in the third quarter and were down 27-20 late in the fourth before Parkey’s 36-yard field goal as time expired.

Philadelphia enjoyed a similar fightback last week when they overcame a 17-point halftime deficit to beat Jacksonville.

“We don’t want to put ourselves in that situation every week, but if that’s what it comes down to we have to execute and win games,” Eagles quarterback Nick Foles told reporters.

“To go through adversity like this says something about our team.”

Foles threw for 331 yards and a touchdown on Monday to mastermind their second-half fightback.

Foles led an 80-yard drive that saw LeSean McCoy score from one yard out and pull the Eagles within 20-13 in the third.

Philadelphia tied the game 20-20 less than two minutes later after recovering an Indianapolis fumble and getting a 19-yard scoring run by Darren Sproles.

Indianapolis responded with a seven-yard touchdown pass from Andrew Luck to Ahmad Bradshaw and appeared ready for victory before Luck threw an interception deep in Philadelphia territory.

That allowed Foles to lead another march downfield and connect with Jeremy Maclin on a six-yard touchdown that tied the game 27-27 with three and a half minutes to go.

The Colts were unable to score on their next possession and the Eagles then advanced 42 yards to set up the winning field goal.

Indianapolis have fallen to 0-2 for the first time since the 2011 season.

Luck tossed three touchdowns and the Colts ran for 169 yards but it was the turnovers that hurt them in the end.

“The turnovers were killers in the second half,” said Colts coach Chuck Pagano. “You’ve got to finish games, put people away.”

Philadelphia, meanwhile, got a huge spark from their own running back duo. McCoy finished with 79 yards rushing while Sproles caught seven balls for 152 yards.