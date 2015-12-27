Redskins shoot down Eagles to claim NFC East title

Dec 26, 2015; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Philadelphia Eagles defensive end Fletcher Cox (91) reacts after a sacking Washington Redskins quarterback Kirk Cousins (not pictured) during the third quarter at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

(The Sports Xchange) - Quarterback Kirk Cousins completed 31-of-46 passes for 365 yards and four touchdowns while leading the Washington Redskins to the NFC East division title following a 38-24 win over the Philadelphia Eagles on Saturday.

The Redskins (8-7), who have won three in a row since falling to 5-7, will compete in the playoffs for the first time since 2012.

The Eagles dropped to 6-9 and will miss the postseason for the second time in three years under coach Chip Kelly. While Kelly won 20 games in his first two seasons, the Eagles still have not won a playoff game since he arrived.

Philadelphia has given up 34 touchdown passes this season, the most in franchise history.

Running back DeMarco Murray gave the Eagles hope when he rushed for a four-yard touchdown to close the gap to 23-17 with 4:47 left in the third quarter.

From there, however, it was all Washington.

Murray fumbled a pitch from quarterback Sam Bradford and Washington cornerback DeAngelo Hall scooped the ball up and scampered 17 yards for a score and a 30-17 advantage.

Cousins later tossed his fourth touchdown pass, this time to wide receiver Pierre Garcon from 13 yards out. A two-point conversion gave the Redskins a commanding 38-17 lead.

The Eagles’ fans then quickly escaped for the exits.

Dec 26, 2015; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Philadelphia Eagles defensive end Fletcher Cox (91) and defensive end Cedric Thornton (72) hit Washington Redskins quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) during the second quarter at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Philadelphia took the opening kickoff and marched 80 yards in six plays. Bradford completed all four of his passes for 50 yards.

Running back Ryan Mathews, who started his third straight game, scored from two yards out.

The Redskins put together a strong drive later in the first quarter. Tight end Jordan Reed hauled in a 22-yard touchdown pass from Cousins with 5:50 left. Kicker Dustin Hopkins missed the extra point and the Eagles still held a 7-6 lead.

Reed caught his second touchdown pass, a 12-yard connection from Cousins, with a minute remaining in the first. The extra point was good and the Redskins jumped ahead, 13-7.

In the process, Reed became the first Washington player with at least 10 touchdown receptions since Gary Clark in 1991.

The Eagles’ offense sputtered early in the second, with penalties on three straight plays at one stretch. Bradford then missed tight end Zach Ertz for a potential go-ahead 60-yard touchdown.

Ertz was racing wide open down the sideline and Bradford’s pass sailed over his head.

Kicker Caleb Sturgis got the Eagles within 13-10, hitting a 34-yard field goal with 5:56 left in the second.

Just when it seemed as if the Eagles were on the move again, Ertz fumbled and the Redskins recovered. Washington advanced only 25 yards in eight plays, with Hopkins converting a 28-yard field goal for a 16-10 lead with 1:43 remaining in the half.