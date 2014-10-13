Rampant Eagles shackle Giants in 27-0 rout

Oct 12, 2014; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Philadelphia Eagles running back LeSean McCoy (25) runs past New York Giants linebacker Jacquian Williams (57) during the first quarter at Lincoln Financial Field. Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

(Reuters) - The Philadelphia Eagles put on a brilliant defensive display to hold the New York Giants scoreless in a dominant 27-0 victory in the late National Football League game on Sunday.

Running back LeSean McCoy enjoyed a productive night’s work, rushing for 149 yards as the Eagles improved to 5-1 to keep pace with Dallas in the NFC North after the Cowboys beat the Super Bowl champion Seattle Seahawks earlier in the day.

A miserable night for the Giants got even worse when wideout Victor Cruz left the field in agony with a torn right knee tendon in the third quarter and was taken to hospital.

The Giants, who had scored 105 points in winning their previous three games, suddenly found their offensive well dry as they fell to 3-3 ahead of a tough schedule against Dallas, Indianapolis and Seattle in their next three games.

The Eagles, on the other hand, had given up 115 points in their previous four games but were much more effective keeping the Giants in check as New York quarterback Eli Manning was sacked six times and completed only 13-of-23 passes for 151 yards.

Oct 12, 2014; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Philadelphia Eagles running back Darren Sproles (43) celebrates his 15-yard touchdown with quarterback Nick Foles (9) against the New York Giants during the third quarter at Lincoln Financial Field. Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

“The big difference from other games we’ve played this year, (is that) we executed in all phases, offensively, defensively and in special teams,” Philadelphia coach Chip Kelly told reporters after the Eagles held an opponent scoreless for the first time since 1996.

“It was a consistent football game from start to finish. It’s something to build upon.”

Giants coach Tom Couglin described it as a “huge loss” that could not be explained by any one simple reason.

“We were excited about coming down here and playing in a meaningful game but we don’t have anything to show for it,” he said.

“They played hard, made things happen and we didn’t and we weren’t able to stop them.”