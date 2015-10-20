Murray finally finding his lanes and getting going

Philadelphia Eagles running back DeMarco Murray (29) runs with the ball against the New York Giants during the second half at Lincoln Financial Field. The Eagles won 27-7. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

(Reuters) - DeMarco Murray and the Philadelphia Eagles made for an awkward marriage though the first few games of the season, but after a frustrating beginning the running back appears to be turning the corner.

Murray recorded his first 100-yard game of the season on Monday, compiling 109 yards and a touchdown in the Eagles’ 27-7 win over the New York Giants.

Better yet, Philadelphia finally looked comfortable utilizing him in their offense.

”The one thing about DeMarco is he’s a downhill, physical runner,“ Eagles coach Chip Kelly told reporters. ”If we can get him started and get him to the second level he can run through a lot of arm tackles.

“Obviously it was really good to see him get going tonight.”

Murray was expected to shift the balance of power in the NFC East when he spurned the Dallas Cowboys after four seasons and decided to join the Philadelphia Eagles.

After a league-leading 1,845 yards last season Murray has had to build from the bottom with Philadelphia as he gets used to his new system.

The growing pains boiled over following a Week Four 23-20 loss to Washington that saw Murray carry the ball just eight times.

“I‘m not (getting enough touches). I don’t think I am,” Murray said following that defeat. “I don’t need to go to any one (of the coaches). It is what it is.”

Since that loss, Murray has carried the ball at least 20 times in Philadelphia’s last two games and scored in each.

The Eagles have won both games.

Murray is still a long way from last season’ pace when he scored 13 times, but there now appears to be light at the end of the tunnel for the 27-year-old.

“Coming in from Dallas there’s obviously a lot of difference. But I think I’ve been able to adjust well,” Murray told the New York Post last week.

“You just go out there and work as hard as you can and try to make as many plays as you can when your number is called.”