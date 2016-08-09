FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
NFL: Eagles tackle Johnson facing 10-game doping ban, says report
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Whole Foods slashes prices on some produce
BUSINESS
Whole Foods slashes prices on some produce
The conservative case for GOP to stop lawmaking in secret
Commentary
The conservative case for GOP to stop lawmaking in secret
Fitbit takes aim at Apple with new smartwatch
Technology
Fitbit takes aim at Apple with new smartwatch
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
August 9, 2016 / 7:50 PM / a year ago

NFL: Eagles tackle Johnson facing 10-game doping ban, says report

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Lane Johnson (R) from the University of Oklahoma stands with NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell after being selected by the Philadelphia Eagles as the fourth overall pick in the 2013 National Football League (NFL) Draft at Radio City Music Hall in New York, April 25, 2013.Adam Hunger

(Reuters) - Philadelphia Eagles offensive tackle Lane Johnson is facing a 10-game suspension for violating the league's policy on performance-enhancing drugs, according to multiple media reports on Tuesday.

The reports included one on the National Football League's website.

Right tackle Johnson was previously suspended four games for a doping violation in 2014.

Johnson is reportedly appealing the latest penalty, but at the moment the Eagles face the possibility of losing a key member of their offensive line for most of the season.

The 26-year-old Johnson, drafted in the first round (fourth overall) of the 2013 NFL Draft out of Oklahoma, signed a five-year, $56.2 million contract extension in the off season that made him the highest-paid right tackle in the NFL.

Reporting by Larry Fine in New York; Editing by Andrew Both

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.