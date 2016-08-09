NFL: Eagles tackle Johnson facing 10-game doping ban, says report

(Reuters) - Philadelphia Eagles offensive tackle Lane Johnson is facing a 10-game suspension for violating the league's policy on performance-enhancing drugs, according to multiple media reports on Tuesday.
The reports included one on the National Football League's website.
Right tackle Johnson was previously suspended four games for a doping violation in 2014.
Johnson is reportedly appealing the latest penalty, but at the moment the Eagles face the possibility of losing a key member of their offensive line for most of the season.
The 26-year-old Johnson, drafted in the first round (fourth overall) of the 2013 NFL Draft out of Oklahoma, signed a five-year, $56.2 million contract extension in the off season that made him the highest-paid right tackle in the NFL.
