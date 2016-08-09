NFL: Eagles tackle Johnson facing 10-game doping ban, says report

Lane Johnson (R) from the University of Oklahoma stands with NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell after being selected by the Philadelphia Eagles as the fourth overall pick in the 2013 National Football League (NFL) Draft at Radio City Music Hall in New York, April 25, 2013.

(Reuters) - Philadelphia Eagles offensive tackle Lane Johnson is facing a 10-game suspension for violating the league's policy on performance-enhancing drugs, according to multiple media reports on Tuesday.

The reports included one on the National Football League's website.

Right tackle Johnson was previously suspended four games for a doping violation in 2014.

Johnson is reportedly appealing the latest penalty, but at the moment the Eagles face the possibility of losing a key member of their offensive line for most of the season.

The 26-year-old Johnson, drafted in the first round (fourth overall) of the 2013 NFL Draft out of Oklahoma, signed a five-year, $56.2 million contract extension in the off season that made him the highest-paid right tackle in the NFL.