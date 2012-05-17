Eagles' McCoy awarded five-year contract extension

(Reuters) - The Philadelphia Eagles rewarded LeSean McCoy with a five-year contract extension after the running back enjoyed a breakout 2011 season, the National Football League (NFL) team said on Thursday.

McCoy, who set Eagles’ franchise records last season with 17 rushing and 20 total touchdowns, was the NFL’s fourth-leading rusher with 1,309 yards and earned All Pro and Pro Bowl honors.

The 23-year-old running back’s contract will keep him with the Eagles through the 2017 NFL season.

McCoy was selected by Philadelphia in the second round of the 2009 draft and has rushed for 3,026 yards and 28 touchdowns in 46 games.

Financial terms were not disclosed.