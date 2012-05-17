FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Eagles' McCoy awarded five-year contract extension
Sections
Featured
Deadly wildfires rage on
California
Deadly wildfires rage on
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Kim Jong Un's summer spot: Where fun meets guns
Kim Jong Un's summer spot: Where fun meets guns
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
May 17, 2012 / 11:15 PM / in 5 years

Eagles' McCoy awarded five-year contract extension

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - The Philadelphia Eagles rewarded LeSean McCoy with a five-year contract extension after the running back enjoyed a breakout 2011 season, the National Football League (NFL) team said on Thursday.

McCoy, who set Eagles’ franchise records last season with 17 rushing and 20 total touchdowns, was the NFL’s fourth-leading rusher with 1,309 yards and earned All Pro and Pro Bowl honors.

The 23-year-old running back’s contract will keep him with the Eagles through the 2017 NFL season.

McCoy was selected by Philadelphia in the second round of the 2009 draft and has rushed for 3,026 yards and 28 touchdowns in 46 games.

Financial terms were not disclosed.

Reporting by Frank Pingue in Toronto; Editing by Greg Stutchbury

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.