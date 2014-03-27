Sanchez agrees to deal with Eagles: report

New York Jets quarterback Mark Sanchez (6) is back to pass against Buffalo Bills linebacker Kelvin Sheppard (55) in the first quarter of their NFL football game in Orchard Park, New York December 30, 2012. REUTERS/Doug Benz

(Reuters) - Free agent quarterback Mark Sanchez has agreed on terms to join the Philadelphia Eagles, according to a report on the National Football League’s website on Thursday.

Sanchez joins the Eagles after an up-and-down, five seasons with the New York Jets and swaps places with Michael Vick, who left Philadelphia to sign with the Jets last week.

The 27-year-old Sanchez arrived in Philadelphia on Wednesday to have his surgically repaired shoulder and knee examined by Eagles team doctors, according to the report.

He will likely be slotted in as the back-up signal caller to Nick Foles, who had a breakout 2013 season leading coach Chip Kelly’s fast-paced Eagles attack.

After the Jets traded up to claim Sanchez in the first round of the 2009 NFL Draft, the University of Southern California product stepped into the starting job in New York and helped them reach the AFC title game in each of his first two seasons.

But struggles for him and the team followed, and last season rookie Geno Smith took over as the regular season quarterback after Sanchez injured his shoulder during a preseason game.