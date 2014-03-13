Eagles obtain Sproles from Saints for draft pick

New Orleans Saints running back Darren Sproles (43) dives for his dropped punt return against the Dallas Cowboys during the first quarter at Mercedes-Benz Superdome. Mandatory Credit: John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

(Reuters) - The Philadelphia Eagles added another potent weapon to their up-tempo offense on Thursday by trading for versatile running back Darren Sproles from the New Orleans Saints, the NFL website reported.

Sproles, 30, an elusive threat catching the football as well as running it, had looked to be heading to free agency as a salary-cap cut by the Saints, who instead took a fifth-round pick in this year’s draft to get some compensation.

The speedy Sproles finished last season with 43 carries for 220 yards, 71 receptions for 604 yards and scored four touchdowns. In addition to a prominent role on offense, Sproles can also contribute to the NFC East champions as a return man.

In three seasons with the Saints after signing as a free agent from the Chargers, Sproles compiled 1,067 rushing yards, 1,981 receiving yards and 21 touchdowns.

While Sproles missed out on free agency, premier cornerback Darrelle Revis took advantage of his status to join perennial contenders the New England Patriots.

Just a few hours after the Tampa Bay Buccaneers released him on Wednesday, Revis agreed to terms with the Patriots on a one-year, $12 million contract.

Revis will replace Aqib Talib, who left the Patriots as a free agent to sign with the Denver Broncos.

Revis was cut after one season with the Bucs, who would have owed him $16 million for the upcoming season.

While Revis takes a pay cut, he will still earn about $2 million more than the next highest paid NFL cover man and will be eligible to shop his skills again as a free agent after the season.