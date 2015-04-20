Tebow in line for surprise return at Philadelphia

Tim Tebow (left) and Ohio State Buckeyes head coach Urban Meyer (right) speak on the field prior to the game against the Oregon Ducks in the 2015 CFP National Championship Game at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports - RTR4L6LL

(Reuters) - Tim Tebow is set to make a surprise return to the NFL after the quarterback agreed on a one-year deal with the Philadelphia Eagles, the league reported on Sunday. Terms of the contract have yet to be revealed but the 27-year-old Tebow is expected to join a large group of quarterbacks vying for spots on the Philadelphia roster. Tebow has been employed as a television analyst since his last NFL game in 2012 but worked out with the Eagles last month and appears to have made a good impression. The quarterback polarized opinion during a career that was beset by problems with his passing consistency and appeared to have fallen out of favor when he was cut by the New England Patriots following pre-season training in 2013.

However, Eagles coach Chip Kelly has been busy in the off-season after Philadelphia missed out on the playoffs despite compiling a 10-6 record and Tebow is on line to become the latest name on a long list of signings to a revamped squad.

Tebow burst onto the scene with a series of eye-catching performances at the Denver Broncos in 2011 before his career stalled following a trade to the New York Jets in 2012.