Tebow in line for surprise return at Philadelphia

(Reuters) - Tim Tebow is set to make a surprise return to the NFL after the quarterback agreed on a one-year deal with the Philadelphia Eagles, the league reported on Sunday. Terms of the contract have yet to be revealed but the 27-year-old Tebow is expected to join a large group of quarterbacks vying for spots on the Philadelphia roster. Tebow has been employed as a television analyst since his last NFL game in 2012 but worked out with the Eagles last month and appears to have made a good impression. The quarterback polarized opinion during a career that was beset by problems with his passing consistency and appeared to have fallen out of favor when he was cut by the New England Patriots following pre-season training in 2013.
However, Eagles coach Chip Kelly has been busy in the off-season after Philadelphia missed out on the playoffs despite compiling a 10-6 record and Tebow is on line to become the latest name on a long list of signings to a revamped squad.
Tebow burst onto the scene with a series of eye-catching performances at the Denver Broncos in 2011 before his career stalled following a trade to the New York Jets in 2012.
Writing by Jahmal Corner in Los Angeles; Editing by John O'Brien