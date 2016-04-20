Eagles trade for second overall pick in 2016 NFL Draft

(The Sports Xchange) - The Philadelphia Eagles acquired the second overall pick on Wednesday in the upcoming NFL Draft in a trade with the Cleveland Browns, who get five selections over the next two years.

The Eagles have been looking to trade up in the draft and now are expected to take either Cal’s Jared Goff or North Dakota State’s Carson Wentz, depending on who the Los Angeles Rams want at No. 1.

The Browns get Philadelphia’s 2016 first-round pick (No. 8 overall) and the Eagles’ third-round (77th) and fourth-round (100th) picks this year. Cleveland also gets Philadelphia’s first-round pick in next year’s draft and the Eagles’ 2018 second-round pick.

The Eagles will get the Browns’ 2016 first-round pick (No. 2 overall) and a fourth-round pick from the Browns in the 2017 draft.

”By making the initial trade with Miami earlier this offseason and with this trade today with Cleveland, we feel that we have put ourselves in the best possible position to draft an impact player,“ Eagles executive vice president Howie Roseman said Wednesday. ”We will now focus our energy on the next step.

“Let me be clear, Sam Bradford is our starting quarterback. We told Sam that. We intend to support him and the moves we made this offseason we believe will give us a chance to compete this season.”