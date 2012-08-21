Vick hurt again in Eagles preseason game

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Michael Vick is seen shortly before the start of the first quarter of their preseason NFL football game against the New England Patriots in Foxborough, Massachusetts August 20, 2012. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi

(Reuters) - Michael Vick’s frailty resurfaced on Monday when the Philadelphia Eagles’ quarterback was forced out of their pre-season game with the New England Patriots after another heavy hit.

Vick, 32, took a hard hit from New England’s Jermaine Cunningham in the first quarter and promptly left the game to get X-rays on his ribs which showed he had no broken bones.

It was the second consecutive game that Vick, the four-time Pro Bowler, was forced to exit early. He was also hurt in Philadelphia’s opening preseason contest on August 9, when a thumb ailment turned out to be minor but nevertheless sidelined him.

“In my mind I was like, ‘ah, not again,'” Eagles receiver DeSean Jackson told reporters.

“Last year we dealt with a lot of time with him getting injured. Going back there (to see him at halftime) I can tell he was bruised and hurt but we have a lot of time before the season opener.”

The Eagles begin their season on September9 at the Cleveland Browns.

Injuries have been a constant thorn in Vick’s side throughout his career.

An electrifying runner and passer entering his fourth season with Philadelphia, Vick threw for 3,303 yards and 18 scores in 13 games last season.