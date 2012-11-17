Eagles' Vick out with concussion, rookie Foles in

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Michael Vick leaves the field with a concussion while playing against the Dallas Cowboys during the second quarter of their NFL football game in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, November 11, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Shaffer

(Reuters) - Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Michael Vick will miss Sunday’s game against the Washington Redskins because of a concussion, the National Football League (NFL) team said on Friday.

Vick was injured during last Sunday’s 38-23 loss to the Dallas Cowboys and replaced by rookie Nick Foles, who is set to make his first NFL start against the Redskins.

”Right now I feel comfortable,“ Foles, 23, told reporters after team practice on Friday. ”Come game day I don’t know what it’s going to be like because I’ve never experienced that.

”I assume that there will be butterflies and nerves, but I‘m going to keep working hard, keep studying the playbook; keep watching film.

“The more you know about something, the more the nerves go down, so just preparation. Keep working until game day.”

Vick, a four-time Pro Bowl selection, has thrown for 11 touchdowns, nine interceptions and 2,165 yards this season for a rating of just 79.2.

Foles, a third-round pick by the Eagles in the 2012 draft, completed 22 of 32 passes for 219 yards, one touchdown and one interception on his league debut after taking over from Vick against the Cowboys.

The struggling Eagles have lost their last five games and are joint bottom with the Redskins in the NFC East standings after posting a 3-6 record this season.