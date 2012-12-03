Eagles' Vick loses starting job for rest of season

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Michael Vick watches from the sidelines during their NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania November 26, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Shaffer

(Reuters) - Quarterback Michael Vick has lost his starting role for the Philadelphia Eagles, the struggling National Football League team said on Monday.

Vick is currently out injured but head coach Andy Reid said he would serve as the backup if and when he returns from a concussion this season.

The Eagles (3-9) have lost their last eight games and Nick Foles, who has taken over at quarterback since Vick went down with a concussion three weeks ago, will keep the job for the season’s final four games.

“He was very positive about it, completely understood and was on board,” Eagles coach Andy Reid said about Vick’s reaction to the news.

“Where we’re at right now in the season, I think it gives (Foles) an opportunity to play and finish it up.”

Vick is currently in the fourth stage of the NFL’s five-stage post-concussion protocol system and would still need to be cleared by an independent neurologist before playing, according to Reid.

The 32-year-old Vick is a four-time Pro Bowl quarterback and former first-overall draft pick but has struggled this season, throwing nine interceptions in nine games.