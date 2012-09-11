Falcons sign cornerback Johnson with Grimes out for season

(Reuters) - The Atlanta Falcons signed cornerback Terrence Johnson on Tuesday as the National Football League team moved to bolster a secondary that will be without former Pro Bowl selection Brent Grimes for the rest of the season.

Grimes tore his Achilles tendon in Atlanta’s 40-24 season-opening victory over Kansas City on Sunday, a heavy blow for a Falcons team opened the campaign with three top cornerbacks in Grimes, Asante Samuel and Dunta Robinson.

Second-year cornerback Johnson, who played 10 games with two starts for the Indianapolis Colts in 2011, has been added to a secondary where backups Chris Owens and Dominique Franks will now be expected to take plenty of snaps.

The Falcons host Peyton Manning and the Denver Broncos on Monday and Owens said he was looking forward to the challenge of competing for the open position.

“I‘m excited about the opportunity, and it’s all about being focused. We’ve got a great challenge with Peyton ahead of us, so it’s gonna be a good one,” Owens, a third-round pick by Atlanta in the 2009 draft, told reporters on Tuesday.

Robinson will stay on the right for the Falcons while four-time Pro Bowl selection Samuel will take over in Grimes’ position on the left side.