Jets soar past Falcons with last-second field goal

Oct 7, 2013; Atlanta, GA, USA; Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones (11) makes a one handed catch behind New York Jets cornerback Antonio Cromartie (31) during the second half at the Georgia Dome. Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

(Reuters) - Nick Folk booted a 43-yard field goal as time expired to lift the visiting New York Jets to a 30-28 upset road victory over the Atlanta Falcons on Monday.

The win pushed the Jets into a tie for second place in the AFC East with a 3-2 record, while Atlanta, top seeds last year in the NFC after posting a 13-3 record, dropped to 1-4 for the season.

The Falcons, given a second life thanks to a penalty on a failed fourth down attempt near the endzone, battled back to take a 28-27 lead with just under two minutes remaining after trailing 27-14 midway through the final quarter.

However, Jets rookie quarterback Geno Smith drove New York from their own 20-yard line to the Atlanta 25 to set up the game-winning field goal.

Smith completed 16-of-20 passes for 199 yards with three touchdowns and no interceptions in a mistake free performance.

Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan hit 36-of-45 throws for 319 yards and a pair of touchdowns.