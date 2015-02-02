Seahawks' Quinn named new Atlanta Falcons head coach

(Reuters) - Seattle Seahawks defensive coordinator Dan Quinn is the new head coach of the Atlanta Falcons, the National Football League team announced on Monday.

Quinn, widely expected for weeks to be in line for the job, leaves the Seahawks less than 24 hours after they lost the Super Bowl to the New England Patriots.

He takes over from Mike Smith, who was fired in December after seven years at the helm. The Falcons were 6-10 for the season and missed the playoffs for the second consecutive year.

“This felt like the right fit from the beginning,” Quinn, 44, said. “My goal is to build upon the foundation that has been laid here and to play a physical brand of football as we build a championship caliber team.”Atlanta owner Arthur Blank welcomed Quinn.

“Dan is a talented football coach who has a deep and diverse history in the game, which will serve us well,” Blank said.

“As we got to know Dan during the interview process, it became clear that he has a definitive plan for our football team and what it will take to win on a consistent basis. He also has a proven ability to develop players.”

Quinn comes to Atlanta after overseeing the NFL’s top defensive unit in Seattle. The Seahawks were the fourth team to lead the NFL in fewest points and yards allowed in back-to-back seasons, and the first since the 1985-86 Chicago Bears.

He originally joined the Seahawks in 2009 as assistant head coach and defensive line coach.

He subsequently switched to the college scene as defensive coordinator at the University of Florida Gators for the 2011 and 2012 seasons, before rejoining the Seahawks.