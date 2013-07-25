Falcons QB Ryan agrees to five-year contract extension

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan reacts after being sacked by the San Francisco 49ers during the fourth quarter in the NFL NFC Championship football game in Atlanta, Georgia January 20, 2013. REUTERS/Sean Gardner

(Reuters) - Twice Pro Bowl quarterback Matt Ryan has agreed to a five-year contract extension with the Atlanta Falcons, the National Football League (NFL) team said on Thursday.

The new deal, which local media estimate to be worth $103.75 million, will keep the 28-year-old signal caller in Atlanta through the 2018 season.

A team spokesman said the contract was being finalized as Ryan led the offense in practice on Thursday, the team’s first day of training camp.

Ryan, who is heading into the sixth and final season of his initial rookie contract, enjoyed his best campaign in the NFL last season, leading the Falcons to a 13-3 record and their first playoff win since 2004.

A Pro Bowl selection in 2010 and 2012, Ryan set single-season franchise records for passing yards (4,719), pass attempts (615), completions (422), touchdown passes (32) and 300-yard games (7).

He has started 77 games in his first five seasons with 18,957 passing yards, 127 touchdowns and 60 interceptions, and led the league with a 68.6 completion percentage in 2012.