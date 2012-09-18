Falcons' Turner held for drinking and speeding after game

Atlanta Falcons running back Michael Turner (33) lunges for a touchdown past the Denver Broncos defense during the first half of their NFL football game in Atlanta, Georgia September 17, 2012. REUTERS/Tami Chappell

(Reuters) - Atlanta Falcons running back Michael Turner was held in jail and charged with DUI (drink driving) and speeding, just hours after scoring a touchdown in Monday night’s win over the Denver Broncos.

Gwinnett County Jail records showed Turner was brought in at 5.06 am ET and released around two hours later on a bond of $2,179.

Turner scored the opening touchdown in the Falcons’ 27-21 win, his 51st score for the team, the most rushing touchdowns in franchise history.

As well as facing charges in court, Turner could also be disciplined by the NFL which has sought to crack down on players involved in off-the-field incidents.