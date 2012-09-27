Kicker Andersen among Pro Football Hall of Fame nominees

Atlanta Falcons kicker Morten Andersen (5) kicks his second of five field goals as Matt Schaub holds the ball in the first half of their NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals in Atlanta, Georgia October 1, 2006. REUTERS/Tami Chappell

(Reuters) - Morten Andersen, who became the NFL’s all-time leading scorer during a 25-year career, was among 13 first-year eligible players nominated for the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Thursday.

Offensive linemen Larry Allen and Jonathan Ogden, defensive linemen Warren Sapp and Michael Strahan and defensive back John Lynch also were among those nominated for the Class of 2013.

The complete list of candidates consists of 127 nominees and is comprised of 89 players, 14 coaches and 24 contributors, the Canton, Ohio-based Hall of Fame said in a statement.

The list will be trimmed to 25 individuals in November and further cut to 15 in early January.

Voting on the eventual inductees will be conducted and announced on February 2, the day before the National Football League’s (NFL) Super Bowl is played in New Orleans.

During a career spent mostly with the New Orleans Saints and Atlanta Falcons, seven-time Pro Bowl kicker Andersen had 2,544 points to top the NFL’s all-time list. He retired in 2008 at the age of 48.

Among the contributors eligible for induction are former NFL Commissioner Paul Tagliabue and New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft.

Quarterback Steve McNair, running back Priest Holmes, wide receiver Keenan McCardell, offensive lineman Tom Nalen, defensive linemen Sam Adams, Ted Washington and Bryant Young were the other first-year eligible nominees.