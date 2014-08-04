Giants beat Bills in Hall of Fame Game

Aug 3, 2014; Canton, OH, USA; New York Giants coach Tom Coughlin during the 2014 Hall of Fame game against the Buffalo Bills at Fawcett Stadium. Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

(Reuters) - Giants back-up quarterback Ryan Nassib hurled a 73 yard touchdown pass in the fourth quarter to start the NFL preseason with a bang as New York beat the Buffalo Bills 17-13 in the annual Hall of Fame Game on Sunday.

The game, played in Canton, Ohio, marks the opening exhibition action of the National Football League season and while many of the top players featured for just minutes their replacements made for an exciting finish.

The Giants trailed 13-10 when Nassib’s pass connected with receiver Corey Washington early in the fourth for the winning score.

Buffalo failed to mount a rally on their final drives.

New York’s starting quarterback Eli Manning, coming off one of his worst seasons, played the first three possessions for his team and led the Giants on an 80-yard score and a 7-3 lead.

Aug 3, 2014; Canton, OH, USA; New York Giants coach Tom Coughlin (left) and Buffalo Bills coach Doug Marrone shake hands after the 2014 Hall of Fame game at Fawcett Stadium. Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

He completed six of his seven passes and lost a fumble.

Giants rookie running back Andre Williams showed promise, running for 48 yards and one touchdown on his seven carries.

Buffalo’s second-year starting quarterback EJ Manuel was shaky in his limited time, completing just two of seven passes.

Bills backup Jeff Tuel threw a two-yard touchdown to Robert Woods for a 10-7 lead in the second quarter.

The teams exchanged field goals before Nassib’s big throw in the fourth.