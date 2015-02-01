FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Seau, Bettis among eight named to Hall of Fame's Class of 2015
#Sports News
February 1, 2015 / 2:45 AM / 3 years ago

Seau, Bettis among eight named to Hall of Fame's Class of 2015

Frank Pingue

1 Min Read

PHOENIX (Reuters) - The late Junior Seau, who was the heart and soul of the San Diego Chargers’ defense, and 12-time Pro Bowl guard Will Shields were elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame’s Class of 2015 on Saturday.

Joining Seau and Shields were former running back Jerome Bettis, wide receiver Tim Brown, and defensive end Charles Haley.

The Class of 2015 will also include former Minnesota Vikings center Mick Tinglehoff, who was the seniors committee nominee, and general manger Bill Polian and longtime executive Ron Wolf as the two choices for the contributors category.

Induction will be on Aug. 9 in Canton, Ohio.

Editing by Patrick Johnston

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
