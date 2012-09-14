FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Players fined as part of crackdown on head shots
#Sports News
September 14, 2012 / 10:45 PM / 5 years ago

Players fined as part of crackdown on head shots

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Washington Redskins safety Madieu Williams was among six players fined on Friday by the National Football League as it continued to crack down on hits to the head, the league said on Friday.

Safeties Williams, Taylor Mays of the Cincinnati Bengals and Rahim Moore of the Denver Broncos were each fined $21,000 along with Houston Texans defensive end Antonio Smith.

The league also fined Minnesota Vikings defensive end Everson Griffen and Dallas Cowboys tackle Tyron Smith $15,750.

Williams, Mays and Griffen were involved in helmet-to-helmet tackles and Moore in a tackle to the head and neck area during the opening week of the season.

Antonio Smith was fined for kicking Miami Dolphins guard Richie Incognito while Tyron Smith was disciplined for tackling an opponent by pulling on the inside of his shoulder pads, known as a horse-collar tackle.

Reporting by Gene Cherry in Raleigh, North Carolina; Editing by Frank Pingue

