Four New York Giants among players fined for rough play

New York Giants strong safety Kenny Phillips (21) knocks down Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Vincent Jackson (83) as he breaks up a pass attempt in the third quarter of their NFL football game in East Rutherford, New Jersey, September 16, 2012. REUTERS/Ray Stubblebine

(Reuters) - New York Giants safety Kenny Phillips and three team mates have been fined for their play in last week’s win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the National Football League said on Friday.

Phillips received the week’s stiffest penalty when he was fined $30,000 for striking a defenseless player in the head and neck area, the league said.

Running back Andre Brown drew a $15,750 fine for tackling an opponent by pulling on the inside of his shoulder pads, also known as a horse-collar tackle, while linemen David Baas and Kevin Boothe received $7,875 fines for unnecessary roughness.

Fines of $21,000 went to Seattle Seahawks receiver Golden Tate for an illegal blindside block and Tampa Bay’s Mason Foster for striking a defenseless player in the head and neck area.

Washington Redskins linebacker Lorenzo Alexander was fined $15,750 for a horse-collar tackle and team mate Josh Morgan was hit with a $7,875 fine for unsportsmanlike conduct.

St. Louis Rams cornerback Janoris Jenkins also was fined $15,750 for unnecessary roughness.

In the American Football Conference, fines of $21,000 went to Pittsburgh linebacker Lawrence Timmons for helmet-to-helmet contact, New England’s Jerod Mayo for hitting a defenseless player and Buffalo’s Da‘Norris Searcy for a hit to the head and neck.

New York Jets safety LaRon Landry was fined $15,750 for a horse-collar tackle with Miami’s Jimmy Wilson and New England’s Steve Gregory penalized for late hits. Wilson’s fine was for $15,750 and Gregory’s for $7,875.