NFL: Ravens' Reed and Panthers' Newton fined for actions
December 29, 2012 / 12:10 AM / in 5 years

NFL: Ravens' Reed and Panthers' Newton fined for actions

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Baltimore Ravens free safety Ed Reed celebrates the last minute of the Ravens' win over the Kansas City Chiefs in their AFC NFL football game in Kansas City, Missouri October 7, 2012. REUTERS/Dave Kaup

(Reuters) - Baltimore Ravens safety Ed Reed and Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton have been fined following incidents in games last weekend, the National Football League said on Friday.

Reed was fined $55,000 for hitting New York Giants receiver Victor Cruz in the head and neck area during the Ravens’ 33-14 win while Newton was fined $31,000 for two incidents in the Panthers’ 17-6 victory over the Oakland Raiders.

He was fined $21,000 for abusive conduct towards a game official and $10,000 for kicking Oakland defensive tackle Tommy Kelly after being sacked and the play was over, the league said.

Newton yelled at referee Jerome Boger and bumped into him after a play. He later apologized.

Boger, who penalized Newton for unsportsmanlike conduct, said he did not eject him because he did not believe the contact was malicious.

New England Patriots defensive lineman Vince Wilfork was also docked $30,000 for striking Jacksonville offensive lineman Steve Vallos in the head with his forearm in last Sunday’s game.

Reporting by Gene Cherry in Salvo, North Carolina; Editing by Greg Stutchbury

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
