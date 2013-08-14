Cowboys extend reign as NFL's most valuable team-Forbes

(Reuters) - The Dallas Cowboys are the most valuable National Football League (NFL) team for a seventh consecutive year, double the league average, according to an annual survey by business magazine Forbes on Wednesday.

The Cowboys, who recently signed a $500 million naming rights deal with AT&T, are worth $2.3 billion, a 10 percent rise over last year, Forbes said in a statement.

Dallas, who last year became the first North American sports franchise to top the $2 billion mark, have missed the playoffs for three consecutive seasons and have not won a Super Bowl since 1996.

The New England Patriots ($1.80 billion), Washington Redskins ($1.70 billion), New York Giants ($1.55 billion) and Houston Texans ($1.45 billion) completed the top five.

Forbes said the average value of the NFL’s 32 teams rose five per cent to $1.17 billion, which Forbes attributed to league revenue increasing to an average of $286 million per team during the 2012 season from $276 million the previous year.

The Super Bowl champions, the Baltimore Ravens, were ranked ninth with a value of $1.22 billion, a six per cent jump over last year.

The 10 most valuable NFL teams for 2013

1. Dallas Cowboys, $2.30 billion

2. New England Patriots, $1.80 billion

3. Washington Redskins, $1.70 billion

4. New York Giants, $1.55 billion

5. Houston Texans, $1.45 billion

6. New York Jets, $1.38 billion

7. Philadelphia Eagles, $1.31 billion

8. Chicago Bears, $1.25 billion

9. Baltimore Ravens, $1.22 billion

10. San Francisco 49ers, $1.20 billion

For the complete list, visit: (www.forbes.com/nfl)