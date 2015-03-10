NFL teams ready to spend big as free agency market opens

New England Patriots players celebrate with the Vince Lombardi Trophy after defeating the Seattle Seahawks in Super Bowl XLIX at University of Phoenix Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

(Reuters) - With the shelves stocked with pricey high-end talent, teams will arrive at the National Football League’s free agency market on Tuesday ready to spend.

The NFL’s free agent market, which opens for business at 4:00 p.m. ET, attracts both big-spenders and bargain-hunters all looking for the same thing - pieces to a Super Bowl puzzle.

The salary cap for next season has been set at $143 million and the two teams with the most money to spend under the cap are the Jacksonville Jaguars and Oakland Raiders, who both posted 3-13 records last season.

The top end of the market will not be for the faint of heart.

The Miami Dolphins are ready to make a splash, reportedly set to make surly three-time first-team All-Pro defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh, who spent the first five years of his career with the Detroit Lions, the highest-paid defensive player in the NFL.

Darrelle Revis is back on the market after the Super Bowl champion New England Patriots balked at picking up the All-Pro cornerback’s $20 million option while two of the league’s best running backs will be chasing big money.

The NFL’s leading rusher, DeMarco Murray, is poised to test the free agent waters while San Francisco 49ers running back Frank Gore could be on the move to the Philadelphia Eagles or the Indianapolis Colts.

Future Hall of Fame quarterback Peyton Manning recently reworked his contract to free up salary cap space for the Denver Broncos but there still was not enough room to keep tackle Orlando Franklin and tight end Julius Thomas.

Franklin, an anchor on the Broncos’ offensive line, is reported to be on his way to the rival San Diego Chargers while Thomas, one of Manning’s favorite targets, looks poised to land with the Jaguars.