Revis joins free-agent pool after being cut by the Bucs

(Reuters) - Five-time Pro Bowl cornerback Darrelle Revis joined the free-agent pool on Wednesday when he was cut by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who found it too expensive to keep the top-flight defender.

Revis was set to make $16 million in 2014 and if he had remained on Tampa Bay’s roster past a Wednesday deadline, the conditional 2014 fourth-round draft pick they traded to the Jets last year as part of the deal to obtain him would have turned into a third-round pick in this year’s draft.

The move put a bow on the transaction that turned out to be a lopsided trade in favor of the New York club.

The Jets also received the No. 13 pick in last year’s NFL draft for Revis, and selected Defensive Rookie of the Year Sheldon Richardson with the pick.

Revis intercepted two passes in his lone season with the Bucs, who already began to move on from Revis on Tuesday when the team signed cornerback Alterraun Verner to a four-year, $26.5 million contract.