Giants sign Torain, Lumpkin as back-up running backs
November 28, 2012 / 12:45 AM / in 5 years

Giants sign Torain, Lumpkin as back-up running backs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - The New York Giants bolstered their depleted running back position by signing Ryan Torain and Kregg Lumpkin on Tuesday after Andre Brown broke his leg in Sunday’s win over Green Bay.

Brown fractured the fibula in his left leg during a 38-10 thrashing of the Packers, leaving Ahmad Bradshaw and rookie David Wilson as New York’s only backs with a primetime game against the NFC East rival Washington Redskins on Monday.

Torain, who played one season with Denver and two with the Redskins, has career totals of 238 rushing attempts for 1,011 yards (4.2-yard average) and six touchdowns.

Lumpkin, who originally signed with the Packers as a free agent out of Georgia, went on to play two seasons with Tampa Bay. His career totals are 33 carries for 124 yards and 45 receptions for 325 yards.

Reporting by Larry Fine in New York; Editing by Frank Pingue

