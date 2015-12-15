Giants' Beckham outshines friend and foe Landry

Dec 14, 2015; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; New York Giants wide reciever Odell Beckham Jr (13) runs untouched into the endzone for a Giants touchdown in the fourth quarter against the Miami Dolphins at Sun Life Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Duyos-USA TODAY Sports

(Reuters) - Odell Beckham Jr.’s friendly showdown with fellow wide receiver Jarvis Landry turned into a solo act on Monday as the New York Giants standout continues to steal the show from opponents.

Beckham and Miami’s Landry were college team mates and best friends who are both making waves in their second season in the NFL.

But Beckham has proven to be a step ahead of his peers and again showed why in the Giants’ 31-24 victory over the Dolphins.

New York’s standout pass catcher delivered a seven-catch, 166-yard performance with two scores -- including an 84-yard, go-ahead touchdown in the fourth quarter.

“It was a play that took a lot of film,” Beckham told reporters, of his game-deciding scamper. “We connected on a big play at a crucial time.”

Beckham’s connection with Landry was a big storyline entering the night. Landry has a relationship with Beckham that dates back to their high school days.

Both were talented college prospects with a knack for making one-handed catches that have extended into their NFL careers.

Beckham’s pregame routine alone has become a must-see event. It involves a series of one-handed circus grabs that sharpen his ability to haul in difficult catches.

“I feel like If I can catch it with one hand, I can catch it with two,” Beckham said. “It’s turned into a bit of a show. It’s cool, but I‘m here to work.”

Landry is Miami’s top target and finished the night with 11 catches for 99 yards, but could not match the show put on by Beckham.

The two players embraced and exchanged jerseys after the game, postponing a friendly competition that fuels them both.

“He was one of the best receivers coming out (of college together),” Beckham said, of Landry. “And just seeing the skill and craft it took; he’s the reason we are where we are. We push each other to be great.”