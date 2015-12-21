Giants' Beckham under fire for clashes with Norman

Dec 20, 2015; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; New York Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (13) catches a touchdown pass in front of Carolina Panthers corner back Josh Norman (24) during the fourth quarter at MetLife Stadium. The Panthers defeated the Giants 38-35. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

(Reuters) - New York Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. played down his physical battle with Carolina corner back Josh Norman on Sunday, describing the series of ugly confrontations as part of the game.

Beckham drew three personal fouls in the game, which Carolina won 38-35, and Norman said his opponent’s true colors were on full display. “What he did is obviously on display. You see what kind of player he is,” he told reporters.

Norman, who has made a reputation of shutting down top receivers this season, harassed Beckham early on and the two were tangled up on several plays, with the Giants receiver appearing to retaliate after the whistle more than once.

In the third quarter, Beckham was penalized for a blindside hit to Norman’s head.

The Giants’ receiver then beat Norman for a game-tying touchdown in the fourth, before stepping over the defender during his celebration. Beckham, who finished with 76 receiving yards and the score, said his actions were just part of the game. “We’re out there playing football. We’re competing. We’re always going to go at it,” he said.

“Anyone whose played sports, you’re competitive. You’re going to go as hard as you can.”

Beckham, who was fined for throwing a punch at a Buffalo Bills player during a game in October, had to learn how to maintain his composure, said coach Tom Coughlin.

“He’s got to learn at some point how to deal with some things,” he added. “He made some mistakes today, but I’m hoping he’ll recognize that and get over it.”