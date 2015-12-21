Beckham's dangerous hit mars Sunday thriller

New York Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (13) catches a touchdown pass in front of Carolina Panthers corner back Josh Norman (24) during the fourth quarter at MetLife Stadium. The Panthers defeated the Giants 38-35. Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The Panthers improved to 14-0 in a thrilling Sunday decision over the Giants, but the lingering buzz was all about the gridiron combat between New York’s Odell Beckham Jr. and Carolina’s Josh Norman.

Marquee receiver Beckham and premier cornerback Norman waged an ferocious battle spiked by trash talking, grabbing, pushing, punching, kicking and a serial display of cheap shots that earned both players several penalties.

The litany of cheap shots climaxed with a shockingly dangerous helmet-to-helmet hit by Beckham, who launched himself from the blind side to strike Norman on his helmet at the end of a running play in the third quarter.

The timing of the hit could not be worse in a climate of concern over concussions in the National Football League in a week in which the opening of the Hollywood film “Concussion” will reignite talk on the danger of repetitive blows to the head.

“If you take a shot at a guy’s head, I mean, come on now.” Norman told reporters after the game. “That’s kind of going a little too far.”

Norman, a full partner in the verbal and physical jousting leading up to the spearing, said Beckham should have been ejected for launching himself like a missile at his head.

“The guy ran 15 yards down the field – a dead on collision,’ said Norman. ”He came back and was hunting; and it was malicious in every way.

“I mean, it’s ridiculous.”

Beckham deflected questions about the outrageous hit, which may result in discipline by the NFL, but Giants coach Tom Coughlin said his young receiver lost his composure and that he had considered putting Beckham on the bench.

“It was a consideration. In fact, it was a strong consideration,” said Coughlan, who in the end decided he needed Beckham on the field as the Giants strained to keep pace in the NFC East race.

Beckham became a vital contributer in the Giants fight back from a 35-7 third-quarter deficit.

He caught six Eli Manning passes for 76 yards after no catches in the first half, including the game-tying, 14-yard touchdown reception that made it 35-35 with less than two minutes left in the game.

“I wanted him to play the game. He had to learn. He’s got to learn at some point how to deal with some things on the field,” said Coughlan, adding, “I want him out there to win the football game.”

Officials have also come under criticism for not putting a stop to the cheap shots earlier in the game, which escalated as the contest wore on.

Panthers quarterback Cam Newton said he was not surprised by the physical grudge match between Beckham and Norman.

“You’ve got two bulls going at it,” Newton said.

“This is a physical sport, and you’ve got a field full of alpha males. They’re not going to be playing ‘patty-cake, patty-cake’ out there, I’ll tell you that.”