Giants coach Coughlin given one-year contract extension

Oct 27, 2013; Philadelphia, PA, USA; New York Giants head coach Tom Coughlin looks on against the Philadelphia Eagles during the first half at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports - RTX14QOC

(Reuters) - New York Giants head coach Tom Coughlin has agreed to a one-year contract extension that will keep him with the National Football League team through the 2015 season.

Coughlin, 67, is a two-time Super Bowl-winning coach and guided the Giants to a 7-9 record last season as they missed the playoffs after making a dismal 0-6 start.

“I didn’t pay a whole lot of attention to it to be honest with you,” Coughlin told reporters about his contract extension at the NFL’s scouting combine on Friday. “I had great confidence that it would happen, and it did.”

Coughlin’s new deal had been delayed while he reshaped his offensive staff, coordinator Kevin Gilbride having retired at the end of the season and been replaced by former Green Bay quarterbacks coach Ben McAdoo.

Running backs coach Jerald Ingram and tight ends coach Mike Pope were both fired by the club, and Coughlin reassigned quarterbacks coach Sean Ryan to take over the receivers while receivers coach Kevin M. Gilbride has switched to tight ends.

Danny Langsdorf (quarterbacks) and Craig Johnson (running backs) were then hired to complete the coaching staff.

”It’s very difficult,“ Coughlin said of his revamped coaching structure. ”You have coaches that have, in many cases, been with you a long, long time with Kevin retiring and with Mike and Jerald going.

”I have great respect for them. They were very, very good football coaches. I just felt like in those situations that I needed to make some other changes after Kevin retired in the best interest of our team.

“And in doing that, we’re back on track now trying to get ourselves ready for the spring.”