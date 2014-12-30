New York Giants keep faith with Coughlin as head coach

New York Giants head coach Tom Coughlin reacts while wearing a NYPD cap against the Philadelphia Eagles during the fourth quarter at MetLife Stadium. editThe Eagles defeated the Giants 34-26. Mandatory Cr: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports - Dec 28, 2014; East Rutherford, NJ, USA;

(Reuters) - Tom Coughlin has retained his post as head coach of the New York Giants, despite the team’s failure to reach the playoffs since 2011, co-owner John Mara announced on Tuesday.

The Giants went 6-10 in the National Football League regular season that ended on Sunday, but Mara said he still had faith in Coughlin and general manager Jerry Reese, who will also keep his job.

“It’s been a very difficult year for our fans. It’s been even a more difficult year for me because I don’t stomach this very well but I do think there is reason for optimism,” Mara told reporters.

“I think we’ll be a much better team next season but we’re going to have to prove that, because just talking about it is not very convincing right now but we still believe in this coach and this staff and in our organization.”

Coughlin, 68, has been head coach of the Giants for 11 seasons, leading the team to two Super Bowl victories. Only two NFL coaches have been in their current positions for a longer period of time.

News of Coughlin’s retention by the Giants came a day after three teams ditched their head coaches -- the Chicago Bears (Marc Trestman), Atlanta Falcons (Mike Smith) and Rex Ryan (New York Jets) -- after suffering dismal losing seasons.

The San Francisco 49ers are also looking for a new head coach after Jim Harbaugh left by “mutual” agreement to take the top job at the University of Michigan.